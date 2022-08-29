Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

42,572 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 9261787
  2. 9261787
  3. 9261787
  4. 9261787
  5. 9261787
  6. 9261787
  7. 9261787
  8. 9261787
  9. 9261787
Contact Seller

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

42,572KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9261787
  • Stock #: N00576C
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7LU110361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N00576C
  • Mileage 42,572 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Elantra delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Variable transmission. SPACE BLACK, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid Antenna.* This Hyundai Elantra Features the Following Options *Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Light Grey Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2021 Volkswagen Jett...
 29,420 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Veloste...
 114,387 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Tou...
 85,324 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory