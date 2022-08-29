$25,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
- Listing ID: 9261787
- Stock #: N00576C
- VIN: KMHD84LF7LU110361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,572 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai Elantra delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Variable transmission. SPACE BLACK, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Window Grid Antenna.* This Hyundai Elantra Features the Following Options *Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Light Grey Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode selection, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Hyundai Elantra come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
