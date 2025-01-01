$18,066+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L Essential FWD - Heated Seats - $60.94 /Wk
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
2.4L Essential FWD - Heated Seats - $60.94 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$18,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,816KM
VIN 5NMS23ADXLH159926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,816 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Apple CarPlay!
Hyundai has stepped up its game in SUVs with this stunning Santa Fe. This 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Hyundai Santa Fe is all about making your drive safer, and it starts with the SuperStructure at its core. This frame is engineered with Advanced High Strength Steel for superior rigidity and strength to provide added protection in the event you cannot avoid a collision from happening. But beyond the strong foundation you are surrounded by a suite of available driver assistance technologies actively scanning your surroundings to help keep you safe on your journeys. Theyve been developed to help alert you to, and even avoid, unexpected dangers on the road and include the worlds first Safe Exit Assist technology. Discover an SUV that helps you protect not only you and your passengers, but also the people around you. This SUV has 120,816 kms. It's stormy sea in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is 2.4L Essential FWD. On top of amazing capability and seating and cargo space for the whole family, this capable and fun to drive SUV comes with a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats and steering wheel, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps, LED accent lighting, drive mode select, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and fog lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $60.94 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P235/65R17 AS
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,210 kgs
Engine: 2.4L GDI E-CVVT 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: idle start-stop
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7" display screen, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, dual front/rear 2.1 amp USB outlets (1 power/data and 3 power) and rear seat quiet mode
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
3.798 Axle Ratio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$18,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe