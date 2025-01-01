$18,066+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Luxury - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats - $60.94 /Wk
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Luxury - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats - $60.94 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$18,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,256KM
VIN 5NPEL4J29LH016936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,256 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Dinamica Seats, Heated Seats!
With a brand new redesign for 2020, this may just be the best Hyundai Sonata yet. This 2020 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The very stylish design of this 2020 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, you'll be impressed by the a rich selection of features that make your drive better, and premium build quality that envelopes you in a cocoon of comfort. This 2020 Sonata is a clear indication of the exciting future of family sedans.This sedan has 149,256 kms. It's quartz white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is Luxury. This Sonata Luxury steps up the comfort with alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and high beams, heated and powered side mirror turn signals and blind spot indicators, chrome exterior trim, heated and cooled leather seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, HD radio, driver memory settings, Bluetooth hands free phone, BlueLink, SiriusXM, 8 inch touchscreen, Bose Premium audio system, liquid chrome interior accents, a sunroof, soft touch interior materials, heated leather steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, proximity key, hands free trunk, remote start, adaptive cruise with stop and go, collision mitigation, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Dinamica Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Trunk, Bose Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $60.94 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
With a brand new redesign for 2020, this may just be the best Hyundai Sonata yet. This 2020 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The very stylish design of this 2020 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, you'll be impressed by the a rich selection of features that make your drive better, and premium build quality that envelopes you in a cocoon of comfort. This 2020 Sonata is a clear indication of the exciting future of family sedans.This sedan has 149,256 kms. It's quartz white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is Luxury. This Sonata Luxury steps up the comfort with alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and high beams, heated and powered side mirror turn signals and blind spot indicators, chrome exterior trim, heated and cooled leather seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, HD radio, driver memory settings, Bluetooth hands free phone, BlueLink, SiriusXM, 8 inch touchscreen, Bose Premium audio system, liquid chrome interior accents, a sunroof, soft touch interior materials, heated leather steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, proximity key, hands free trunk, remote start, adaptive cruise with stop and go, collision mitigation, and lane keep assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Dinamica Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Trunk, Bose Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $60.94 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
BlueLink Tracker System
Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support, 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat and driver's integrated memory system (IMS) for seat position
Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Exterior
Sunroof
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
60 L Fuel Tank
3.37 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire button-type gear selectors and paddle shifters
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Left Side Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Right Side Camera
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
Bose premium audio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Hands Free Trunk
Collision Mitigation
Dinamica Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2010 Acura RDX Tech Pkg 177,195 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI 124,455 KM $29,986 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro - Park Assist 34,198 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$18,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2020 Hyundai Sonata