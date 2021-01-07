2020 Hyundai Sonata

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

130 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Window Grid Diversity Antenna

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

1 12V DC Power Outlet

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Systems Monitor

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Regular Amplifier

Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season

turn-by-turn navigation directions

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

60 L Fuel Tank

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

3.37 Axle Ratio

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Passenger Seat

Blue Link Tracker System

Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel

Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera

Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Left Side Camera

Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Right Side Camera

Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection

Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire button-type gear selectors and paddle shifters

Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy

Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support, 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat and driver's integrated memory system (IMS) for seat position

Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot