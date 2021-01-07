Menu
2020 Hyundai Sonata

4,388 KM

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Ultimate - Low Mileage

Location

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

4,388KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L0877
  • Mileage 4,388 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

With a brand new redesign for 2020, this may just be the best Hyundai Sonata yet. This 2020 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The very stylish design of this 2020 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, you'll be impressed by the high number of features that make your drive better. You'll also feel added peace of mind with a number of available Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies that actively monitor your surroundings, including standard Lane Keep Assist! This low mileage sedan has just 4,388 kms. It's quartz white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Sonata's trim level is Ultimate. This Sonata Ultimate brings nothing but the best with alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and high beams, heated and powered side mirror turn signals and blind spot indicators, chrome exterior trim, head-up display, wireless charging, heated and cooled leather seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, HD radio, driver memory settings, ambient interior lighting, navigation, Bluetooth hands free phone, BlueLink, SiriusXM, 10.25 inch touchscreen, Bose Premium audio system, liquid chrome interior accents, a sunroof, soft touch interior materials, heated leather steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, proximity key, hands free trunk, remote start, adaptive cruise with stop and go, collision mitigation, remote smart park assist, highway autopilot, and lane keep assist.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Regular Amplifier
Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season
turn-by-turn navigation directions
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
60 L Fuel Tank
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
3.37 Axle Ratio
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Passenger Seat
Blue Link Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Front Camera
Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Left Side Camera
Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM) Right Side Camera
Surround View Monitor (SVM) Back-Up Camera
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: shift-by-wire button-type gear selectors and paddle shifters
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power-adjustable driver seat w/lumbar support, 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat and driver's integrated memory system (IMS) for seat position
Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) Blind Spot
Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking

