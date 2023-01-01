2020 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 5 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10162335

10162335 Stock #: P0109A

P0109A VIN: KM8J3CAL2LU248958

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,569 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.