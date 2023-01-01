$31,898+ tax & licensing
$31,898
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2020 Hyundai Tucson
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Ultimate - $244 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$31,898
+ taxes & licensing
55,184KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10659411
- Stock #: 23-0734A
- VIN: KM8J3CAL7LU080928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0734A
- Mileage 55,184 KM
Vehicle Description
Capability means nothing without comfort, which is why the 2020 Tucson comes very well equipped with a wealth of features and technology designed around you. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
2020 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 55,184 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Ultimate. This Ultimate trim is the top level and offers everything you need in an SUV. Features include larger aluminum wheels, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, a larger 8 inch colour touch screen with navigation, high beam assist and ventilated leather seats. The passenger and driver seats are powered for added comfort and it also comes with a premium Infinity audio system, power liftgate, a large panoramic sunroof and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $243.30 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ).
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2