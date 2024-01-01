$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
62,879KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CALXLU186158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1339
- Mileage 62,879 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
The 2020 Hyundai Tucson is ready for wherever curiosity takes you. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
2020 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 62,879 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Luxury. Upgrading to this all wheel drive Luxury trim over the lower Preferred trim is as great choice as you will get a power rear liftgate, leather heated seats, surround view monitoring and a second row USB port. It also includes aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. This Luxury trim also receives a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key for push button start and a rear view camera. Additional features include a panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth hands-free phone system with voice recognition, dual zone climate control, an 8 way power driver seat plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2020 Hyundai Tucson