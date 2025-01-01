$20,066+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate Black - $67.68 /Wk
2020 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate Black - $67.68 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$20,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,138KM
VIN KMHRC8A39LU019810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fiery Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1493
- Mileage 36,138 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
The 2020 Venue is an urban adventurer, its strong yet sophisticated SUV profile radiates road presence and commands respect! This 2020 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2020 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This low mileage SUV has just 36,138 kms. It's fiery red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Venue's trim level is Ultimate Black. This Venue Ultimate is the top of the line trim and comes with extra features over the lower models. This CUV's features include navigation with MapCare support, automatic temperature contol, premium seating surfaces, LED headlights with active cornering lights, 17 inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, blind spot awareness, rear cross-traffic collision warning and lane change assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry system with remote start and drive mode select. You will also get 3 stage heated front seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, heated side mirrors, high beam assist and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $67.68 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$20,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2020 Hyundai Venue