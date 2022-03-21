Menu
2020 Jeep Compass

27,392 KM

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2020 Jeep Compass

2020 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

2020 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

27,392KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8813486
  • Stock #: P3443
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCB4LT243700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3443
  • Mileage 27,392 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Compass has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, 4-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, TIRES: 235/55R19 BSW AS.*Packages That Make Driving the Jeep Compass Limited An Experience*MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18 x 7 Polished Aluminum w/Grey Pockets, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, USB Mobile Projection, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Autostick Sequential Shift Control, Tire mobility kit, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest.*Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.*Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait -- Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

