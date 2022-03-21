$35,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2020 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8813486
- Stock #: P3443
- VIN: 3C4NJDCB4LT243700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3443
- Mileage 27,392 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Compass has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, 4-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, TIRES: 235/55R19 BSW AS.*Packages That Make Driving the Jeep Compass Limited An Experience*MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD), DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATION, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18 x 7 Polished Aluminum w/Grey Pockets, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, USB Mobile Projection, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Autostick Sequential Shift Control, Tire mobility kit, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest.*Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.*Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait -- Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.