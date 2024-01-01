Menu
Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Power Liftgate!

Compare at $35717 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $33695!

According to Edmunds.com, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and can easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 118,223 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Cherokees trim level is Altitude. This Grand Cherokee Altitude has incredible value, as the long list of features include Jeeps new UConnect 4 with built in navigation, heated front seats, leather seats w/perforated suede, remote engine start and a power liftgate. Youll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and larger dark aluminum wheels. On top of that, youll also receive 12 way power seats with power lumbar adjustments, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, 4g Lte Wi-fi, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Remote Engine Start.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG5LC147548.

Payments from $525.01 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

118,223 KM

$33,695

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude - Navigation

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude - Navigation

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$33,695

+ taxes & licensing

118,223KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG5LC147548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,223 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Power Liftgate!

Compare at $35717 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $33695!

According to Edmunds.com, the well-trimmed cabin of the Jeep Grand Cherokee provides comfy seating, and can easily masters both off-road trails and daily commutes alike. This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 118,223 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This Grand Cherokee Altitude has incredible value, as the long list of features include Jeeps new UConnect 4 with built in navigation, heated front seats, leather seats w/perforated suede, remote engine start and a power liftgate. You'll also get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start and larger dark aluminum wheels. On top of that, you'll also receive 12 way power seats with power lumbar adjustments, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, 4g Lte Wi-fi, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Remote Engine Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFAG5LC147548.



Payments from $525.01 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Interior

Navigation
Remote Engine Start

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
ParkSense
SiriusXM
4G LTE Wi-Fi
Dark Altitude Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$33,695

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee