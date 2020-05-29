Menu
$50,999

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

  1. 5074698
  2. 5074698
$50,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,741KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5074698
  • Stock #: P2925
  • VIN: 1C4RJFLT3LC253846
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black w/Ruby Red Accent
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Only 7,741 Miles! This Jeep Grand Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPD TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC, TRAILHAWK LUXURY GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Cargo Area Cover, CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22J -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic. This Jeep Grand Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 3.09 Rear Axle Ratio, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs), HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK W/RUBY RED ACCENT, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS, 3.09 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18 x 8 Polished Alum w/Low-Gloss Black, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer wiring harness. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today For a must-own Jeep Grand Cherokee come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Additional Features
  Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Dual Air Controls,Air Conditioning,Security Alarm,AM/FM,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

