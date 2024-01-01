Menu
<b>Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key!</b><br> <br> A family SUV with trail rated components, this Wrangler Unlimited is ready for wherever life takes you. This 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 131,109 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Wrangler Unlimiteds trim level is Sport S. This 4 door Wrangler Unlimited Sport has a lot of modern features. It comes with Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch touchscreen and 8 speaker sound system, a rear view camera, steering wheel audio and cruise control, push button start, power windows, heated power side mirrors, USB and aux jacks, and Bluetooth streaming audio making this Wrangler worthy of daily driving. Factory skid plates, two front tow hooks, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, fog lights, automatic headlamps, and aluminum wheels make sure you manage any road you come across. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key, Streaming Audio, Touch Screen. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXDG7LW141844 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXDG7LW141844</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2020 Jeep Wrangler

131,109 KM

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Used
131,109KM
VIN 1C4HJXDG7LW141844

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1918A
  • Mileage 131,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio

Seating

Split rear bench

Additional Features

Touch Screen
Deep Tinted Windows
UConnect

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
