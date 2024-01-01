$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport S - Uconnect
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport S - Uconnect
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,109KM
VIN 1C4HJXDG7LW141844
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1918A
- Mileage 131,109 KM
Vehicle Description
Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key!
A family SUV with trail rated components, this Wrangler Unlimited is ready for wherever life takes you. This 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 131,109 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sport S. This 4 door Wrangler Unlimited Sport has a lot of modern features. It comes with Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch touchscreen and 8 speaker sound system, a rear view camera, steering wheel audio and cruise control, push button start, power windows, heated power side mirrors, USB and aux jacks, and Bluetooth streaming audio making this Wrangler worthy of daily driving. Factory skid plates, two front tow hooks, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, fog lights, automatic headlamps, and aluminum wheels make sure you manage any road you come across. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key, Streaming Audio, Touch Screen.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXDG7LW141844.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Deep Tinted Windows
UConnect
2020 Jeep Wrangler