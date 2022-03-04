2020 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 7 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8651323

8651323 Stock #: PA8818A

PA8818A VIN: 1C4HJXEG3LW143279

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 48,750 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.