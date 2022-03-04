$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara Altitude
48,750KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8651323
- Stock #: PA8818A
- VIN: 1C4HJXEG3LW143279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,750 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler Unlimited offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 48,750 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara Altitude. This Unlimited Sahara Wrangler has even more goodies over the lower base Sahara model. To make sure you and your passengers stay comfortable, connected and entertained, you will get Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio, 8 speakers, plus leather seats and a 3-piece freedom hardtop. Skid plates, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, heavy duty suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, and tubular side steps help you rule the trail, while a rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, automatic climate control, and heated power side mirrors help you stay comfortable on the road.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEG3LW143279.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
