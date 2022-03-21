$57,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$57,999
- Listing ID: 8793326
- Stock #: P3436
- VIN: 1C4HJXFG8LW309682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,763 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 POLISHED ALUMINUM W/BLACK (STD), UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call, 8.4 Touchscreen, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control.* This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto , TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, 4- and 7-Pin Wiring Harness, 240 Amp Alternator, 4 Auxiliary Switches, TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW ON/OFF-ROAD (STD), SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY, LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents, LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, GVWR: 2,630 KGS (5,800 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD).* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
