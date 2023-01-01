$48,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9816790
- Stock #: Q00252A
- VIN: 1C4HJXEN3LW293892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,417 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 ALUMINUM W/GRANITE CRYSTAL (STD), UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call, 8.4 Touchscreen, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control.* This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto , TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL, TIRES: P255/70R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY, GVWR: 2,494 KGS (5,500 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Auxiliary Battery, Stop/Start Dual Battery System, Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Tires: P255/70R18 BSW All-Terrain, Front Heated Seats, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium-Wrapped Mid-Dash Panel, Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, BLACK.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.