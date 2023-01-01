Menu
2020 Jeep Wrangler

41,417 KM

Details Description Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

41,417KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9816790
  Stock #: Q00252A
  VIN: 1C4HJXEN3LW293892

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 41,417 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 ALUMINUM W/GRANITE CRYSTAL (STD), UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Yr SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, SOS Call & Roadside Assistance Call, 8.4 Touchscreen, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start, Dana M200 Rear Axle, Hill Descent Control.* This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G SAHARA -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto , TRAC-LOK LIMITED-SLIP REAR DIFFERENTIAL, TIRES: P255/70R18 BSW ALL-TERRAIN, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY, GVWR: 2,494 KGS (5,500 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Auxiliary Battery, Stop/Start Dual Battery System, Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Tires: P255/70R18 BSW All-Terrain, Front Heated Seats, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/SAHARA LOGO -inc: Premium-Wrapped Mid-Dash Panel, Leather-Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, BLACK.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

