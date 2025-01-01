Menu
Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging!

This 2020 Kia Niro EV is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The Niro has easily become one of the most efficient, well designed, passenger friendly crossover SUVs on the market. Both the interior and exterior are styled with a minimalist approach, thus signifying the calm and comfortable nature of the vehicle, allowing for hours of comfortable, uninterrupted highway cruising.This SUV has 119,432 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Niro EVs trim level is SX Touring. This top trim SX Touring Niro is ready to wrap you in luxury with leather seats, air cooled front seats, memory driver seat, navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, lane keep assist, driver attention alerts, active emergency forward braking, smart cruise control, and a 110V power outlet. Other premium features include a sunroof, wireless charging, smart key with push button start, heated seats and steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, and rearview camera. If that feels like too little, the infotainment system enhances your experience with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs with a 8 inch touchscreen. Other features include fog lamps, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, under floor storage, and power folding side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/

Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2020 Kia NIRO

119,432 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia NIRO

EV SX Touring - Cooled Seats - Navigation

12953513

2020 Kia NIRO

EV SX Touring - Cooled Seats - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,432KM
VIN KNDCE3LG5L5037688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P4180
  • Mileage 119,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging!

This 2020 Kia Niro EV is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The Niro has easily become one of the most efficient, well designed, passenger friendly crossover SUV's on the market. Both the interior and exterior are styled with a minimalist approach, thus signifying the calm and comfortable nature of the vehicle, allowing for hours of comfortable, uninterrupted highway cruising.This SUV has 119,432 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Niro EV's trim level is SX Touring. This top trim SX Touring Niro is ready to wrap you in luxury with leather seats, air cooled front seats, memory driver seat, navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, lane keep assist, driver attention alerts, active emergency forward braking, smart cruise control, and a 110V power outlet. Other premium features include a sunroof, wireless charging, smart key with push button start, heated seats and steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, and rearview camera. If that feels like too little, the infotainment system enhances your experience with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs with a 8 inch touchscreen. Other features include fog lamps, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, under floor storage, and power folding side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Active Driver Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer

613-592-9221

