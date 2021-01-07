2020 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front Cigar Lighter(s) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Battery w/Run Down Protection Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Streaming Audio 54 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) 5.71 Axle Ratio Transmission: Intelligent Variable -inc: drive mode select system FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT -inc: idle stop and go, Analog Appearance

