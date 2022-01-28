Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

56,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

SPORT HSE

2020 Land Rover Range Rover

SPORT HSE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8163451
  Stock #: P1317A
  VIN: SALWR2SU1LA719793

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Hybrid
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For true Range Rover luxury and capability in a smaller, more agile package, look no further than this Range Rover Sport. This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 56,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

