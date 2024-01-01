$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
53,383KM
Used
VIN SALYB2EX4LA280494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,383 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2020 Range Rover Velar sets a new standard in compact luxury SUVs. It reaches a new dimension in glamour, modernity, and elegance with emotionally charged DNA and unquestionable design pedigree. Outstanding craftsmanship and materials adorn the interior to create a luxurious atmosphere unlike anything else. This SUV has 53,383 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 246HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
