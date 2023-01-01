2020 Lexus RX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 0 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9444690

9444690 Stock #: 10964A

10964A VIN: 2T2YZMDA3LC245769

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atomic Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 60,031 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features F Sport Series 3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.