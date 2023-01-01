$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus RX
2020 Lexus RX
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
60,031KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9444690
- Stock #: 10964A
- VIN: 2T2YZMDA3LC245769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,031 KM
Vehicle Description
Combining a chiseled exterior with an elegant interior, and exceptional performance with agile handling, this 2020 RX marks a new phase in progressive luxury SUV's. From top to bottom, the RX lures drivers and passengers alike. Teasing at the performance beneath the hood is a bold exterior of dynamic lines that frame the assertive spindle grille before building into strongly flared fenders. Discovering the interior of the RX is as much an exploration as an open road excursion. Exploring the stunning cockpit design reveals a meticulously hand-stitched dash and excellent finishes that accent each finely-appointed corner. This SUV has 60,031 kms. It's atomic silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Vehicle Features
F Sport Series 3
