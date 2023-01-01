Menu
2020 Mazda CX-30

212,366 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2020 Mazda CX-30

2020 Mazda CX-30

GT AWD

2020 Mazda CX-30

GT AWD

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

212,366KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9451834
  • Stock #: 23-0097B
  • VIN: 3MVDMBDMXLM131192

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0097B
  • Mileage 212,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Head Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

Mazda has perfected the mid sized SUV and this CX-30 is no exception. This 2020 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Designed for an effortless drive, the luxurious CX-30 is sure to impress. Its refined cabin is quiet, instilling a feeling of tranquility behind the wheel. With plenty of cabin space, this gorgeous compact SUV is ready to handle any task you put infront of it. Innovative performance is not just about power, it's about a responsive and engaging drive that connects you to the road.This SUV has 212,366 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-30's trim level is GT AWD. Enjoy the best that life has to offer in this CX-30 GT with a leather trimmed interior, power sunroof and a premium Bose audio system with 12 speakers. Additional features include a crisp 8.8 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, high gloss exterior trim, LED signature headlights with adaptive high beam assist, fog lights, head-up display and stylish aluminum wheels. You will also get advanced keyless entry with push button start, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and power driver seat, advanced blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, head up display plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Head Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
Proximity Key
Lane Departure Warning
Rear cross traffic alert
Navigation
Blind Spot Monitoring
Premium audio system
Head up display
Mazda Connect

