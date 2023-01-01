$37,888+ tax & licensing
$37,888
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5
Signature - $289 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
21,231KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10081809
- Stock #: L1227
- VIN: JM3KFBEY4L0755164
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1227
- Mileage 21,231 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Mazda CX-5's dynamic handling and responsive steering stand out in a class that largely favors practicality over performance. This 2020 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2020 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2020 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This low mileage SUV has just 21,231 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is Signature. Premium features include a power moonroof, built in navigation, head-up display, air cooled Nappa leather seats, wood and metal interior accents, a premium Bose sound system, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, adaptive front lighting, automatic climate control and LED lighting with front fog lights. You will also get a traffic sign recognition system, stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and high beam assist helps make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more luxury, you will also receive heated seats and a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Head-up Display, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Premium Sound System.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $288.99 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
woodgrain trim
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Navigation
Active Driver Assistance
