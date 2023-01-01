2020 Mazda CX-5

$26,976 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 3 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9925583

9925583 Stock #: P3231

P3231 VIN: JM3KFBCM4L1780060

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P3231

Mileage 47,305 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome accents Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Active Brake Assist Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Self-leveling headlights Exterior entry lights Simulated Suede/Leatherette Seat Upholstery Radar Cruise Control Clock: In-radio display Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Head Room: 991 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km Blind Spot Detection Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Grey aluminum rims Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,405 mm Front Head Room: 1,009 mm Overall Width: 1,842 mm Overall height: 1,680 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,007 mm AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 4,550 mm Curb weight: 1,643 kg Lane Keep Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Wheelbase: 2,698 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,687 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,451 mm Lane Departure Warning: Active Integrated mobile satellite communications device Keyless ignition with push button start LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Synthetic Leather Seats Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) Remote Ke

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.