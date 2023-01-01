$26,976+ tax & licensing
$26,976
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD - Power Liftgate - Heated Seats
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
47,305KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9925583
- Stock #: P3231
- VIN: JM3KFBCM4L1780060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3231
- Mileage 47,305 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $27785 - Our Price is just $26976!
In a competitive compact crossover segment, this 2020 Mazda CX-5 shines with its agile handling, beautiful and comfortable interior and impressive styling. This 2020 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2020 CX-5 strengthens the connection between vehicle and driver. Mazda designers and engineers carefully consider every element of the vehicle's makeup to ensure that the CX-5 outperforms expectations and elevates the experience of driving. Powerful and precise, yet comfortable and connected, the 2020 CX-5 is purposefully designed for drivers, no matter what the conditions might be. This SUV has 47,305 kms. It's jet black mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS AWD. Stepping up to this all wheel drive CX-5 GS is a great choice as you will get improved features like a power liftgate, heated steering wheels, stylish aluminum wheels, advanced blind spot monitoring, heated seats on synthetic leather upholstery and a large touch screen display with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional luxurious features includes a LED lighting, a multifunction steering wheel with built-in distance pacing cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, automatic high beam assist, a wide angle rearview camera, rear collision warning and a proximity key for push button start. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Active Brake Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Exterior entry lights
Simulated Suede/Leatherette Seat Upholstery
Radar Cruise Control
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.8 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Grey aluminum rims
Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,405 mm
Front Head Room: 1,009 mm
Overall Width: 1,842 mm
Overall height: 1,680 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,007 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,392 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,550 mm
Curb weight: 1,643 kg
Lane Keep Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Wheelbase: 2,698 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,687 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,451 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Integrated mobile satellite communications device
Keyless ignition with push button start
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Synthetic Leather Seats
Forward Collision Mitigation : Smart City Brake Support (SCBS)
