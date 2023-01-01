$42,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4DR SDN C300 4MAT - $328 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$42,888
+ taxes & licensing
38,768KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10483953
- Stock #: 24-0010A
- VIN: 55SWF8EB3LU325795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0010A
- Mileage 38,768 KM
Vehicle Description
What this 2020 C Class represents is luxury enhanced to the highest of levels, while remaining as elegant as the day it was introduced. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2020 Mercedes-Benz C Class remains exceptional in every sense of the word. Offered in multiple body variants, this 2020 C Class has beautiful and aggressive lines adding distinction to the already classy styling. Aggressively sporty and elegantly refined in every way, from its luxurious yet simplistic interior to its edgy exterior design, this C Class is created to be nothing but the best within its segment, creating a class all in its own.This low mileage sedan has just 38,768 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $327.12 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2