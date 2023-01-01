Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

38,768 KM

Details Description

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

4DR SDN C300 4MAT - $328 B/W

Location

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

38,768KM
Used
  • Stock #: 24-0010A
  • VIN: 55SWF8EB3LU325795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

What this 2020 C Class represents is luxury enhanced to the highest of levels, while remaining as elegant as the day it was introduced. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2020 Mercedes-Benz C Class remains exceptional in every sense of the word. Offered in multiple body variants, this 2020 C Class has beautiful and aggressive lines adding distinction to the already classy styling. Aggressively sporty and elegantly refined in every way, from its luxurious yet simplistic interior to its edgy exterior design, this C Class is created to be nothing but the best within its segment, creating a class all in its own.This low mileage sedan has just 38,768 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $327.12 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

