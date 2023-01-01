2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$42,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 7 6 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10483953

10483953 Stock #: 24-0010A

24-0010A VIN: 55SWF8EB3LU325795

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 24-0010A

Mileage 38,768 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.