$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV - ProPilot - Sunroof
2020 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV - ProPilot - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,669KM
VIN 1N4BL4DW3LN304197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-2995A
- Mileage 111,669 KM
Vehicle Description
ProPilot, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel!
This 2020 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With a comfortable and well appointed interior, a well composed and lively ride quality, and a fresh modern exterior, this 2020 Nissan Altima is single handedly changing the face of Nissan. Stylish, full of tech, and expertly refined, this Altima is perfectly modern and ready with the next generation of driving assistance programs. The future is here in this 2020 Nissan Altima.This sedan has 111,669 kms. It's super black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Altima's trim level is 2.5 SV. This Altima SV is equipped with even more next generation features like intelligent forward collision warning with emergency braking, driver alertness assistance, intelligent adaptive cruise control, intelligent ride control to reduce pitch, intelligent trace control that uses braking to assist in cornering, Blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, ProPILOT Assist that helps you keep lane and stop and go in traffic or on the highway, intelligent lane intervention, high beam assist, and rear sonar system for parking assistance with emergency braking to keep you out of wrecks and make your commutes easier while aluminum wheels, all wheel drive, 4 wheel independent suspension, active understeer control that ups braking power on the turning side of the vehicle, intelligent automatic LED headlights, LED fog lights provide fun and style. The interior of this Altima SV is loaded with dual power heated side mirrors with turn signals, UV reducing solar glass windshield, power mooroof, HomeLink, dual zone climate control, Advanced Drive-Assist Display in instrument cluster that acts as a second monitor for the driver, Siri Eyes Free, rear view camera, AutoHold brake hold feature, hands free texting assistant, remote keyless entry, remote start with intelligent climate control, auto dimming rear view mirror, heated front seats, power drivers seat, and a heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls while an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming and controls, SiriusXM, USB and USB-C inputs, and an aux input keeps you connected. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Propilot, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2020 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With a comfortable and well appointed interior, a well composed and lively ride quality, and a fresh modern exterior, this 2020 Nissan Altima is single handedly changing the face of Nissan. Stylish, full of tech, and expertly refined, this Altima is perfectly modern and ready with the next generation of driving assistance programs. The future is here in this 2020 Nissan Altima.This sedan has 111,669 kms. It's super black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Altima's trim level is 2.5 SV. This Altima SV is equipped with even more next generation features like intelligent forward collision warning with emergency braking, driver alertness assistance, intelligent adaptive cruise control, intelligent ride control to reduce pitch, intelligent trace control that uses braking to assist in cornering, Blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, ProPILOT Assist that helps you keep lane and stop and go in traffic or on the highway, intelligent lane intervention, high beam assist, and rear sonar system for parking assistance with emergency braking to keep you out of wrecks and make your commutes easier while aluminum wheels, all wheel drive, 4 wheel independent suspension, active understeer control that ups braking power on the turning side of the vehicle, intelligent automatic LED headlights, LED fog lights provide fun and style. The interior of this Altima SV is loaded with dual power heated side mirrors with turn signals, UV reducing solar glass windshield, power mooroof, HomeLink, dual zone climate control, Advanced Drive-Assist Display in instrument cluster that acts as a second monitor for the driver, Siri Eyes Free, rear view camera, AutoHold brake hold feature, hands free texting assistant, remote keyless entry, remote start with intelligent climate control, auto dimming rear view mirror, heated front seats, power drivers seat, and a heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls while an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth streaming and controls, SiriusXM, USB and USB-C inputs, and an aux input keeps you connected. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Propilot, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Emergency Braking Assist
ProPilot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Infiniti QX50 ESSENTIAL AWD - Leather Seats 52,048 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Infiniti QX50 Sensory - Head-Up Display 52,777 KM $34,888 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Titan SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 99,858 KM $36,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2020 Nissan Altima