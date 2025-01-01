$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Altima
2.5 Platinum
2020 Nissan Altima
2.5 Platinum
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,125KM
VIN 1N4BL4FW5LN315540
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, ProPilot, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Emergency Braking Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
With a livelier driving experience and a host of new smart technology, this Nissan Altima is ready to impress. This 2020 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 99,125 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Altima's trim level is 2.5 Platinum. This Altima Premium has all the best features like power heated side mirrors with turn signals, power moonroof, Advanced Drive-Assist Display, Siri Eyes Free, Around View 360 degree camera, AutoHold, remote keyless entry, remote start with intelligent climate control, interior accent lighting, leather seats, heated seats, memory drivers seat, heated leather steering wheel, collision mitigation, driver attention warning, intelligent ride and trace control, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise with stop and go, intelligent lane intervention, traffic sign recognition, and a rear parking assistance with emergency braking. You get a lot of style and fun with aluminum wheels, active understeer control, an 8 inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Bose sound system keeps you connected.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2020 Nissan Altima