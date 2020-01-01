Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats!



Compare at $68899 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $64999!



Able to carry 8 passengers in its opulent and well fitted interior, this 2020 Nissan Armada is the ultimate SUV for all your family and off-roading needs. This 2020 Nissan Armada is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 1556 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.



Our Armada's trim level is Platinum. The Platinum trim on this Armada comes with some amazing luxury features like remote start, remote keyless entry and window control, intelligent cruise control, rain sensing wipers, 120V outlet, under floor cargo space, leather heated and cooled seats, driver memory settings and easy entry, power folding 3rd row seats, and a heated leather steering wheel. Next generation convenience and safety is offered by moving object detection, lane keep assist, forward and reverse emergency braking, and collision and blind spot intervention. Stay connected with dual rear monitors featuring DVD playback and A/V inputs, a front touchscreen, navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Bose premium sound system. This Armada is ready to rule the road with aluminum wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, power folding heated side mirrors with turn signals and puddle lights, moonroof, front and rear parking aid, and a power liftgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Memory Seats.







Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Memory Seats

COOLED SEATS Windows Sunroof Convenience remote start Power Options Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation

REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.