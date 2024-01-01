$22,980+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks
SR - Heated Seats - Fog Lights
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
29,354KM
Used
VIN 3N1CP5DV5LL554768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,354 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $24359 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22980!
This Nissan Kicks is the perfect compact crossover for the fashion-forward urban dweller. This 2020 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 29,354 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR. This Nissan Kicks SR is the top shelf with remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks through a Bose premium sound system keeping you comfortable and connected while smart features like fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, AroundView 360 degree camera, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic LED headlights, Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert keep you safe and help you drive smoothly. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Active Emergency Braking.
Payments from $369.61 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Additional Features
Active Emergency Braking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
