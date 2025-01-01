Menu
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry!

Versatile, stylish, and comfortable, this 2020 Nissan Kicks is sure to never cramp your style. This 2020 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 66,159 kms. Its orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kickss trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV will get some awesome style and convenience with fog lights, heated power side mirrors, rear view camera, blind spot and lane departure warning, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic headlights, and Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster to help you on the drive and remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks for astounding comfort and connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Active Emergency Braking.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2020 Nissan Kicks

66,159 KM

SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

12262849

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Used
66,159KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV4LL487498

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,159 KM

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry!

Versatile, stylish, and comfortable, this 2020 Nissan Kicks is sure to never cramp your style. This 2020 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 66,159 kms. It's orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV will get some awesome style and convenience with fog lights, heated power side mirrors, rear view camera, blind spot and lane departure warning, impressive array of air bags, intelligent automatic emergency braking, aluminum wheels, intelligent automatic headlights, and Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster to help you on the drive and remote keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks for astounding comfort and connectivity. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Active Emergency Braking.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Remote Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Blind Spot Monitoring
Active Emergency Braking

E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880

