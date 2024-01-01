$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Murano
LIMITED EDITION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
81,450KM
VIN 5N1AZ2DS4LN158538
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0118A
- Mileage 81,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Exclusive Wheels, Memory Settings, Quilted Aniline Leather, Wood Grain Accents, Navigation!
This 2020 Nissan Murano boasts impressive power delivery, excellent on-road handling attributes, and the all-around capability of a modern crossover SUV. This 2020 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 81,450 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is Limited Edition. The top shelf for Muranos, this Limited is loaded with a power sunroof, auto dimming rear view mirror, adjustable interior ambient lighting, hands free power liftgate, remote start, Advanced Drive Assist with 7 inch display, text assistant, Around View Monitor 360 degree camera, dual zone automatic climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and keyless entry, remote front window roll down, leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control and power tilt/telescoping, leather seats, heated rear seats, and climate controlled power front seats to lavish you in luxury. An 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, and aux and USB inputs through a Bose premium sound system keeps you connected and entertained while LED lighting with auto on/off headlights, power heated side mirrors with turn signals and intelligent assistance with cruise control with adaptive speed, driver alertness, blind spot intervention, moving object detection, and emergency braking with collision warning helps you stay safe on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Exclusive Wheels, Memory Settings, Quilted Aniline Leather, Wood Grain Accents, Navigation, Driver Assistance, Sunroof.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Driver Assistance
Wood Grain Accents
Memory Settings
Hands Free Liftgate
Quilted Aniline Leather
Exclusive Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
