<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> Made with versatility in mind, this 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is loaded with adventure-ready features that fuel your familys active lifestyle. This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 86,204 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Pathfinders trim level is Platinum. This top shelf Pathfinder Platinum keeps the whole family occupied with tri-zone entertainment with dual headrest mounted 8 inch monitors DVD playback and HDMI inputs, NissanConnect, 8 inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth, RCA video input, and a Bose premium sound system. Other features include intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and tilt down feature, blind spot warning, automatic emergency braking, Advanced Drive-Assist, rear parking assistance, AroundView 360 degree camera, hands free liftgate, dual panoramic moonroof, remote start, remote keyless entry, intelligent cruise control, heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled leather seats, and driver memory settings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

86,204 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

86,204KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR2DM8LC608427

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,204 KM

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!

Made with versatility in mind, this 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is loaded with adventure-ready features that fuel your familys active lifestyle. This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 86,204 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Pathfinder's trim level is Platinum. This top shelf Pathfinder Platinum keeps the whole family occupied with tri-zone entertainment with dual headrest mounted 8 inch monitors DVD playback and HDMI inputs, NissanConnect, 8 inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth, RCA video input, and a Bose premium sound system. Other features include intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and tilt down feature, blind spot warning, automatic emergency braking, Advanced Drive-Assist, rear parking assistance, AroundView 360 degree camera, hands free liftgate, dual panoramic moonroof, remote start, remote keyless entry, intelligent cruise control, heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled leather seats, and driver memory settings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Rear DVD Entertainment

