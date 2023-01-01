$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum - Navigation
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
86,204KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1DR2DM8LC608427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,204 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!
Made with versatility in mind, this 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is loaded with adventure-ready features that fuel your familys active lifestyle. This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 86,204 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Platinum. This top shelf Pathfinder Platinum keeps the whole family occupied with tri-zone entertainment with dual headrest mounted 8 inch monitors DVD playback and HDMI inputs, NissanConnect, 8 inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth, RCA video input, and a Bose premium sound system. Other features include intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and tilt down feature, blind spot warning, automatic emergency braking, Advanced Drive-Assist, rear parking assistance, AroundView 360 degree camera, hands free liftgate, dual panoramic moonroof, remote start, remote keyless entry, intelligent cruise control, heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled leather seats, and driver memory settings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Made with versatility in mind, this 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is loaded with adventure-ready features that fuel your familys active lifestyle. This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 86,204 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is Platinum. This top shelf Pathfinder Platinum keeps the whole family occupied with tri-zone entertainment with dual headrest mounted 8 inch monitors DVD playback and HDMI inputs, NissanConnect, 8 inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth, RCA video input, and a Bose premium sound system. Other features include intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and tilt down feature, blind spot warning, automatic emergency braking, Advanced Drive-Assist, rear parking assistance, AroundView 360 degree camera, hands free liftgate, dual panoramic moonroof, remote start, remote keyless entry, intelligent cruise control, heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled leather seats, and driver memory settings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Rear DVD Entertainment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD - Heated Seats 36,932 KM $27,498 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth 110,375 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Passat Trendline+ - Heated Seats 165,918 KM $14,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2020 Nissan Pathfinder