2020 Nissan Pathfinder
S - SiriusXM - Bluetooth
Location
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
38,960KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8794484
- Stock #: P1391
- VIN: 5N1DR2AM6LC595925
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $41123 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $38795!
With technology for both driving and connectivity, this Pathfinder is a desirable modern SUVs. This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 38,960 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is S. This amazing SUV is loaded with awesome technology like an 8 inch NissanConnect multi-touch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth control and streaming, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and AM/FM/CD audio to stay connected on the drive. The technology keeps going with Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster display, rear sonar parking assistance, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, and ample cup holders and storage cubbies on the interior while 4 wheel independent suspension, aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and automatic emergency braking provide style and safety everywhere else. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Automatic Emergency Braking, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Payments from $566.55 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Automatic Emergency Braking
SiriusXM
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2