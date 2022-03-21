2020 Nissan Pathfinder

$38,795 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 9 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8794484

8794484 Stock #: P1391

P1391 VIN: 5N1DR2AM6LC595925

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1391

Mileage 38,960 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Safety Automatic Emergency Braking Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.