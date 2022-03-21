$42,695+ tax & licensing
$42,695
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
2020 Nissan Pathfinder
SL Premium - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$42,695
+ taxes & licensing
85,572KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8794487
- Stock #: P1392
- VIN: 5N1DR2CM3LC625959
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1392
- Mileage 85,572 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $45257 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $42695!
Excellent ride quality, amazing capability, and a premium interior design make this Nissan Pathfinder the perfect family SUV for 2020. This 2020 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 85,572 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is SL Premium. This Pathfinder SL is ready to rule the road with intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, tow hitch receiver with 7 pin harness, 4 wheel independent suspension, aluminum wheels, LED headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and tilt down feature, blind spot warning, and automatic emergency braking for safety and driver assistance. An 8 inch NissanConnect multi-touch display, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, RCA video input, and a Bose premium sound system keeps you connected along with tech features like Advanced Drive-Assist, rear parking assistance, AroundView 360 degree camera, hands free liftgate, dual panoramic moonroof, remote start and keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, intelligent cruise control, heated leather steering wheel, heated leather seats, driver seat memory settings, and 120V household style power outlet. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Hands Free Liftgate, Memory Seats.
Payments from $623.51 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Sunroof
remote start
Automatic Emergency Braking
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
Hands Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2