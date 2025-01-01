Menu
This 2020 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Introducing the 2020 Qashqai, its the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate lifes daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moments notice. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. Theres plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 109,115 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

109,115 KM

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

VIN JN1BJ1CW2LW369877

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,115 KM

This 2020 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Introducing the 2020 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 109,115 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

