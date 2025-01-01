$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Qashqai
2020 Nissan Qashqai
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,115KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN1BJ1CW2LW369877
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,115 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Introducing the 2020 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 109,115 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Introducing the 2020 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 109,115 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2009 Mazda MAZDA6 216,055 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Compass 194,255 KM $8,795 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE - Bluetooth - Cruise Control 196,522 KM $8,795 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2020 Nissan Qashqai