$24,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL - ProPILOT ASSIST - Navigation
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL - ProPILOT ASSIST - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,209KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV8LC791843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,209 KM
Vehicle Description
ProPILOT ASSIST, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats!
Compare at $26495 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $24995!
With all the modern technology you expect of new cars wrapped in a sleek and stylish exterior, this Nissan Rogue is the perfect crossover for the modern buyer. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 71,209 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SL. This Rogue SL is as safe as it gets with intelligent trace control, active ride control, intelligent engine braking, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, moving object detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, rear emergency braking and collision intervention, rear sonar, Nissan ProPILOT ASSIST, and blind spot warning. Style and comfort abound with aluminum wheels, LED lighting, high beam assist, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, hands free liftgate, power sunroof, remote start with preheating/precooling, Advanced Drive-Assist, AroundView 360 degree camera, remote keyless entry, heated leather steering wheel, mood lighting, heated leather memory seats, a 7 inch touchscreen, navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and Bose premium audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Propilot Assist, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands Free Liftgate.
Payments from $402.02 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Safety
ProPILOT ASSIST
Additional Features
ACTIVE STEERING
Hands Free Liftgate
Full Range Adaptive Cruise
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2020 Nissan Rogue