2020 Nissan Rogue
2020 Nissan Rogue
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,002KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV9LC715550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caspien Blue
- Interior Colour ?
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0440A
- Mileage 69,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $23315 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $21995!
With room for five and a large load of cargo, this 2020 Nissan Rogue offers impressive practicality and versatility, in an attractive package. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 69,002 kms. It's caspien blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Payments from $353.77 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
