$36,480
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL - ProPILOT ASSIST - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
40,261KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8412519
- Stock #: 22-0107A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV7LC743265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SCARLET AMBER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,261 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $38669 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $36480!
This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek interiors, plush interiors, and practical capability. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 40,261 kms. It's scarlet amber in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SL. This Rogue SL is as safe as it gets with intelligent trace control, active ride control, intelligent engine braking, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, moving object detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, rear emergency braking and collision intervention, rear sonar, Nissan ProPILOT ASSIST, and blind spot warning. Style and comfort abound with aluminum wheels, LED lighting, high beam assist, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, hands free liftgate, power sunroof, remote start with preheating/precooling, Advanced Drive-Assist, AroundView 360 degree camera, remote keyless entry, heated leather steering wheel, mood lighting, heated leather memory seats, a 7 inch touchscreen, navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, and Bose premium audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Propilot Assist, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands Free Liftgate.
Payments from $532.75 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
ACTIVE STEERING
Hands Free Liftgate
ProPILOT ASSIST
Full Range Adaptive Cruise
