2020 Nissan Sentra
SR CVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$24,976
+ taxes & licensing
20,725KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10661283
- Stock #: 11626A
- VIN: 3N1AB8DV5LY213560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Electric Blue Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,725 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $25725 - Our Price is just $24976!
This stylish 2020 Nissan Sentra features modern connectivity technology and excellent build quality, making it a competitive compact sedan. This 2020 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Carefully engineered to take on city streets as a reliable compact sedan, this Nissan Sentra still manages to stand out with sleek, modern styling and excellent build quality. Updated with modern technology and driver-assistive features, this 2020 Nissan Sentra still offers unbeatable value. Smooth driving characteristics, paired with impressive fuel efficiency makes this vehicle the compact sedan to beat.This low mileage sedan has just 20,725 kms. It's electric blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sentra's trim level is SR CVT. Add some power and performance to this Sentra with the SR trim. It comes with 18 inch alloy wheels, tuned suspension and steering, upgraded brakes, a chrome exhaust finisher, fog lights, a rear spoiler, a power sunroof, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, heated steering wheel, a proximity key, premium sport cloth seats which are heated in front, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Performance Tuning, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Packages
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 45
Dark chrome grille
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7.5
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
Overall height: 1,450 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.2 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,353 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Max cargo capacity: 450 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Overall Width: 1,816 mm
Front Head Room: 953 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,359 mm
Rear Head Room: 933 mm
Rear Leg Room: 883 mm
Overall Length: 4,640 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,411 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 1,830 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
3 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,385 mm
NissanConnect Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Mirroring
Performance Tuning
Rear Collision Mitigation : Moving Object Detection
Wheelbase : 2,712 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,117 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
