This 2020 Nissan Sentra continues to offer premium build quality and attractive styling that rivals other vehicles in this class. This 2020 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 108,025 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

Our Sentras trim level is SV CVT. This Sentra SV has alloy wheels, automatic emergency braking, auto on/off headlights, Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster monitor, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, voice recognition for audio, Siri Eyes Free, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth control and streaming, rear view camera, proximity key, push button start, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and a 7 inch monitor controls your infotainment with AM/FM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, and aux and USB playback. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Alloy Wheels, Stop And Go Cruise, Blind Spot Warning. 

Payments from $289.43 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2020 Nissan Sentra

108,025 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT - Heated Seats - Android Auto

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV CVT - Heated Seats - Android Auto

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,025KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV0LY231661

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,025 KM

Heated Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Alloy Wheels!

Compare at $19075 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $17995!

This 2020 Nissan Sentra continues to offer premium build quality and attractive styling that rivals other vehicles in this class. This 2020 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 108,025 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sentra's trim level is SV CVT. This Sentra SV has alloy wheels, automatic emergency braking, auto on/off headlights, Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster monitor, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, voice recognition for audio, Siri Eyes Free, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth control and streaming, rear view camera, proximity key, push button start, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, adaptive cruise with stop and go, and a 7 inch monitor controls your infotainment with AM/FM, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, and aux and USB playback. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Alloy Wheels, Stop And Go Cruise, Blind Spot Warning.


Payments from $289.43 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Interior

Apple CarPlay

Safety

Automatic Emergency Braking

Additional Features

Blind spot warning
Stop and Go Cruise

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2020 Nissan Sentra