$36,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Nissan Titan
SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
2020 Nissan Titan
SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$36,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,858KM
VIN 1N6AA1ED3LN509183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Alert
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-3131A
- Mileage 99,858 KM
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Assisted Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels!
This 2020 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This sturdy 2020 Nissan Titan is a valiant attempt at creating a pickup truck that masterfully blends sheer capability and power with comfort and smooth driving dynamics. This truck shines both on and off road, thanks to its punchy powertrain, along with beefy suspension components. With excellent interior ergonomics and impressive connectivity technology, this Nissan XD gets the job done effortlessly, while treating occupants to welcoming comfort.This 4X4 pickup has 99,858 kms. It's red alert in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Titan's trim level is SV. Upgrading to the Titan SV gets a lot of great technology and capability like NissanConnect with Advanced Drive-Assist display in instrument cluster and mobile apps like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, aluminum wheels, skid plates, heated power extendable side mirrors with turn signals, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth phone management and streaming audio, air conditioning, power windows, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, AM/FM/CD with 7 inch color display, SiriusXM, MP3/WMA playback, USB and aux inputs, 4 wheel drive, hill start assist, dampened assist tailgate, class IV tow hitch receiver with 4 and 7 pin connectors, and trailer sway control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Assisted Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Nissanconnect.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2020 Nissan Titan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This sturdy 2020 Nissan Titan is a valiant attempt at creating a pickup truck that masterfully blends sheer capability and power with comfort and smooth driving dynamics. This truck shines both on and off road, thanks to its punchy powertrain, along with beefy suspension components. With excellent interior ergonomics and impressive connectivity technology, this Nissan XD gets the job done effortlessly, while treating occupants to welcoming comfort.This 4X4 pickup has 99,858 kms. It's red alert in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Titan's trim level is SV. Upgrading to the Titan SV gets a lot of great technology and capability like NissanConnect with Advanced Drive-Assist display in instrument cluster and mobile apps like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, aluminum wheels, skid plates, heated power extendable side mirrors with turn signals, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth phone management and streaming audio, air conditioning, power windows, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, AM/FM/CD with 7 inch color display, SiriusXM, MP3/WMA playback, USB and aux inputs, 4 wheel drive, hill start assist, dampened assist tailgate, class IV tow hitch receiver with 4 and 7 pin connectors, and trailer sway control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Assisted Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, Nissanconnect.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Systems Monitor
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
200 Amp Alternator
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 5.6L Endurance V8
3.692 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
NissanConnect
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Additional Features
GVWR: 7,300 lbs
Assisted Tailgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2015 Lexus RX F-Sport - Low Mileage 75,264 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
2024 Ford Bronco Big Bend - Aluminum Wheels - Sunroof 21,623 KM $49,998 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 1500 Classic ST (140.5 WB 5'7 Box) SWB 12,202 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$36,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2020 Nissan Titan