2020 RAM 1500
Longhorn - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,927KM
VIN 1C6SRFKM4LN197920
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,927 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2020 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 41,927 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. Elevate to new heights in this Ram 1500 Longhorn that comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and rugged styling, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled premium leather seats, heated second row seats, and Uconnect 4 with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation. This stunning truck also comes with unique chrome accents, dual zone climate control, bi-functional LED headlights, front and rear Park-Sense sensors, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, a spray in bed liner, LED cargo area lights, power seats w/ memory, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFKM4LN197920.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2020 RAM 1500