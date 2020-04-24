2020 RAM 1500

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
+ taxes & licensing
This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 22 X 9 POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON. This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Instrument Cluster, Body-Colour Door Handles, Rear Wheel Spats, Overhead LED Lamps, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Premium Overhead Console, Sport Group, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, RAMs Head Badge, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Body-Colour Power Heated Power Fold Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, LED Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Active Front Air Dams, Black Grille w/Body Colour Surround, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Front Wheel Spats, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Sport Badge, Google Android Auto, USB Mobile Projection, Rear Window Defroster, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Power Adjustable , SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP W/2_L -inc: Google Android Auto, Remote Start System, USB Mobile Projection, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Adjustable Pedals, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 8.4 Touchscreen, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Security Alarm, Apple CarPlay Capable, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, IVORY TRI-COAT PEARL, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD), DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, Overhead LED Lamps, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH. Stop By Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2