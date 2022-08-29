$53,999+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Sport/Rebel
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
- Listing ID: 9307648
- Stock #: N00841A
- VIN: 1C6SRFET5LN161379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,797 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 17,410 Miles! This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 22 X 9 POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Instrument Cluster, Body Colour Door Handles, Rear Wheel Spats, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Overhead LED Lamps, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Premium Overhead Console, Sport Group, Bucket Seats, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, RAMs Head Badge, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Body-Colour Power Heated Power Fold Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, LED Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Active Front Air Dams, Black Grille w/Body Colour Surround, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Front Wheel Spats, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Sport Badge, Rear Window Defroster, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Dome Lamp , SPORT PERFORMANCE HOOD, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RED PEARL, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP W/2_L -inc: Remote Start System, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Adjustable Pedals, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Heated Seats, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Black Dual Exhaust Tips, HEMI Badge, 220 Amp Alternator, 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank (STD), CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, VINYL/CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS (J7).* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
