2020 RAM 1500

95,355 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,355KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9685690
  • Stock #: N00923A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFBT9LN260310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,355 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 8 ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL ON-/OFF-ROAD.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Centre Console Parts Module, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Black Grille w/Body Colour Surround, Black Interior Accents, Body-Colour Power Heated Power Fold Mirrors, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body Colour Door Handles, Auto-Dimming Exterior Passenger Mirror, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Bridgestone Brand Tires, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Tires: LT275/65R18C OWL On-/Off-Road, Off-Road Decals, Steering Gear Skid Plate, Falken Brand Tires, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Full-Size Spare Tire, Tow Hooks, Electronic Locking Rear Differential, Transfer Case Skid Plate, Fuel Tank Skid Plate, Hill Descent Control, OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Off-Road Decals, Steering Gear Skid Plate, Falken Brand Tires, Front Suspension Skid Plate, Front Extra Heavy-Duty Shocks, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Full-Size Spare Tire, Tow Hooks, Electronic Locking Rear Differential, Transfer Case Skid Plate, Fuel Tank Skid Plate, Hill Descent Control, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, 180-Amp Alternator, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs), Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, HEMI Badge, 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, ELECTRONIC LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a trustworthy 1500 today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

