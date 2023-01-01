Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

39,257 KM

Details Description Features

$42,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 9816787
  2. 9816787
  3. 9816787
  4. 9816787
  5. 9816787
  6. 9816787
  7. 9816787
  8. 9816787
  9. 9816787
Contact Seller

$42,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
39,257KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9816787
  • Stock #: N00428B
  • VIN: 1C6SRFBT6LN240824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,257 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL.*This Ram 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , TIRES: 275/55R20 ALL-SEASON LRR, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, PATRIOT BLUE PEARL, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System, 180-Amp Alternator, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs), Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, HEMI Badge, 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank, DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Full-Length Floor Console, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a dependable 1500 today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2021 Jeep Wrangler U...
 41,117 KM
$61,999 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 138,551 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Gladiator ...
 17,883 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory