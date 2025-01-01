$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru Forester
TOURING
2020 Subaru Forester
TOURING
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,050KM
VIN JF2SKEJC1LH548184
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, STARLINK, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Tailgate, EyeSight
With years of trusted performance and rugged capability you can feel in the new design, the 2020 Subaru Forester is made for the long haul. This 2020 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 95,050 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Forester's trim level is Touring. This Forester Touring comes with a 6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and steering wheel controlled audio. Adding to the luxury are a sunroof, dual zone automatic climate control, heated seats, a power driver's seat, leather wrapped steering wheel, and a power tailgate. For even more safety and convenience, this SUV is equipped with Subaru's patented EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
