$23,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru Impreza
4-dr Sport-tech w/Eyesight - $80.57 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,501KM
VIN 4S3GTAU67L3722773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0436B
- Mileage 39,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
For a ride as unique and stylish as yourself, look no further than the 2020 Subaru Impreza. This 2020 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Subaru drivers a distinct breed of people. The 2020 Subaru Impreza is a tribute to you. With a unique blend of style, versatility, capability, and technology that goes afar and above the competition, you'll be driving a car that defines your space in a world of sameness. Make the most of every day with this 2020 Subaru Impreza.This low mileage wagon has just 39,501 kms. It's dark blue pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Impreza's trim level is 4-dr Sport-tech w/Eyesight. This premium Impreza keeps you connected with an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, steering wheel controlled audio, and a premium sound system. Keeping the luxury going, it also comes equipped with heated leather seats and steering wheel, a power driver's seat, dual zone automatic climate control, and automatic headlights. For the ultimate in safety, this Impreza includes Subaru's patented EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $80.57 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather Door Trim Insert
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power adjustable driver's seat and 4-way manually adjustable front passenger seat
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: 225/40 R18 All-Season
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" 10-Spoke Design Aluminum Alloy -inc: 2-tone
Mechanical
Sport tuned suspension
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.70 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, direct injection w/Electronic Throttle Control, Dual Active Valve Control System (Dual AVCS) and timing chain
Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: hill holder system, manual mode w/paddle shift controls, lock-up torque converter, shift lock, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system: electronically controlled Multi-Plate Transfer cl...
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2020 Subaru Impreza