2020 Subaru Impreza

10,001 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Sport - Low Mileage

Sport - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

10,001KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8667893
  Stock #: PA8877
  VIN: 4S3GTAG62L3701275

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Whitew
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2020 Subaru Impreza is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Subaru drivers a distinct breed of people. The 2020 Subaru Impreza is a tribute to you. With a unique blend of style, versatility, capability, and technology that goes afar and above the competition, you'll be driving a car that defines your space in a world of sameness. Make the most of every day with this 2020 Subaru Impreza.This low mileage wagon has just 10,001 kms. It's whitew in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 152HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

