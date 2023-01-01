Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

67,535 KM

Details Description

$CALL
Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback XSE

2020 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback XSE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

67,535KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10173561
  • Stock #: A1584
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE1L3099520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic with Black Roof
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert, Proximity Key, LED Lights, SiriusXM

For a practical car, you can't do much better than this fun to drive Toyota Corolla Hatchback. This 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 67,535 kms. It's classic silver metallic with black roof in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Corolla Hatchback's trim level is XSE. Stepping up to this top of the line Corolla Hatchback XSE is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with wireless charging, a heated leather steering wheel, an 8 inch infotainment system with Premium Audio and features embedded navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Entune Audio Suite Connect, wireless streaming audio and a power heated front seat. Additional features include larger aluminum wheels, blind spot detection, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, advanced voice recognition, a rear view camera with lane departure warning and lane keep assist, a smart key system with push button start, automatic high beam assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, adaptive LED lighting with high beam assist and much more!


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

