$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2020 Toyota Corolla
2020 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback XSE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
67,535KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10173561
- Stock #: A1584
- VIN: JTNK4RBE1L3099520
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic with Black Roof
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,535 KM
Vehicle Description
For a practical car, you can't do much better than this fun to drive Toyota Corolla Hatchback. This 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 67,535 kms. It's classic silver metallic with black roof in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corolla Hatchback's trim level is XSE. Stepping up to this top of the line Corolla Hatchback XSE is an excellent choice as it comes loaded with wireless charging, a heated leather steering wheel, an 8 inch infotainment system with Premium Audio and features embedded navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Entune Audio Suite Connect, wireless streaming audio and a power heated front seat. Additional features include larger aluminum wheels, blind spot detection, a leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, advanced voice recognition, a rear view camera with lane departure warning and lane keep assist, a smart key system with push button start, automatic high beam assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, adaptive LED lighting with high beam assist and much more!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2