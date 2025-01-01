Menu
Account
Sign In
A combination of great fuel economy, excellent power and premium safety features make this Toyota Corolla the peoples favorite. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 78,601 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2020 Toyota Corolla

78,601 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle
12527713

2020 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,601KM
VIN 5YFB4RBEXLP006523

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,601 KM

Vehicle Description

A combination of great fuel economy, excellent power and premium safety features make this Toyota Corolla the peoples favorite. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 78,601 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline - Power Liftgate for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline - Power Liftgate 91,962 KM $29,498 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE - Heated Seats 14,374 KM $56,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW X1 28i for sale in Kemptville, ON
2013 BMW X1 28i 216,780 KM $1,669 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2020 Toyota Corolla