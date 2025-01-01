$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla
2020 Toyota Corolla
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
78,601KM
VIN 5YFB4RBEXLP006523
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,601 KM
Vehicle Description
A combination of great fuel economy, excellent power and premium safety features make this Toyota Corolla the peoples favorite. This 2020 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 78,601 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
